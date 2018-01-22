results matching ""

Purgecss

Purgecss is a tool to remove unused CSS. It can be used as part of your development workflow. Purgecss comes with a JavaScript API, a CLI, and plugins for popular build tools.

Here are a couple of ways to use Purgecss:

CLI

You can install the CLI in two ways. By installing Purgecss globally or using npx.

Install globally

npm i -g purgecss

You can then use it with

purgecss --css <css> --content <content> [option]

Using npx

npx1 allows you to run the CLI locally without installing the package globally.

You can install Purgecss as a dev dependency

npm i -D purgecss

You can then use it with

npx purgecss --css <css> --content <content> [option]

JavaScript API

Start by installing Purgecss as a dev dependency.

npm i -D purgecss

You can then use Purgecss inside a JavaScript file.

ES6 with import

import Purgecss from 'purgecss' const purgeCss = new Purgecss({ content: [ '**/*.html' ], css: [ '**/*.css' ] }) const purgecssResult = purgecss.purge()

ES5 with require

var Purgecss = require ( 'purgecss' ) var purgecss = new Purgecss({ content: [ '**/*.html' ], css: [ '**/*.css' ] }) var purgecssResult = purgecss.purge()

Webpack

Start by installing the plugin as a dev dependency:

npm i -D purgecss-webpack-plugin

const path = require ( 'path' ) const glob = require ( 'glob' ) const ExtractTextPlugin = require ( 'extract-text-webpack-plugin' ) const PurgecssPlugin = require ( 'purgecss-webpack-plugin' ) const PATHS = { src: path.join(__dirname, 'src' ) } module .exports = { entry: './src/index.js' , output: { filename: 'bundle.js' , path: path.join(__dirname, 'dist' ) }, module : { rules: [ { test: /\.css$/ , use: ExtractTextPlugin.extract({ fallback: 'style-loader' , use: 'css-loader?sourceMap' }) } ] }, plugins: [ new ExtractTextPlugin( '[name].css?[hash]' ), new PurgecssPlugin({ paths: glob.sync( ` ${PATHS.src} /*` ) }) ] }

Gulp

Start by installing the Gulp plugin as a dev dependency:

npm i -D gulp-purgecss

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) const purgecss = require ( 'gulp-purgecss' ) gulp.task( 'purgecss' , () => { return gulp .src( 'src/**/*.css' ) .pipe( purgecss({ content: [ 'src/**/*.html' ] }) ) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/css' )) })

Rollup

Start by installing the Rollup plugin as a dev dependency:

npm i -D rollup-plugin-purgecss

import { rollup } from 'rollup' import purgecss from 'rollup-plugin-purgecss' rollup({ entry: 'main.js' , plugins: [ purgecss({ content: [ 'index.html' ] }) ] })

1. If you want to use npx, npm 5.2.0+ must be installed. ↩