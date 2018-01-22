results matching ""

Purgecss

Purgecss is a tool to remove unused CSS. It can be used as part of your development workflow. Purgecss comes with a JavaScript API, a CLI, and plugins for popular build tools.

Here are a couple of ways to use Purgecss:

CLI

You can install the CLI in two ways. By installing Purgecss globally or using npx.

Install globally

npm i -g purgecss

You can then use it with

purgecss --css <css> --content <content> [option]

Using npx

npx1 allows you to run the CLI locally without installing the package globally.

You can install Purgecss as a dev dependency

npm i -D purgecss

You can then use it with

npx purgecss --css <css> --content <content> [option]

JavaScript API

Start by installing Purgecss as a dev dependency.

npm i -D purgecss

You can then use Purgecss inside a JavaScript file.

ES6 with import

import Purgecss from 'purgecss'
const purgeCss = new Purgecss({
  content: ['**/*.html'],
  css: ['**/*.css']
})
const purgecssResult = purgecss.purge()

ES5 with require

var Purgecss = require('purgecss')
var purgecss = new Purgecss({
  content: ['**/*.html'],
  css: ['**/*.css']
})
var purgecssResult = purgecss.purge()

Webpack

Start by installing the plugin as a dev dependency:

npm i -D purgecss-webpack-plugin

const path = require('path')
const glob = require('glob')
const ExtractTextPlugin = require('extract-text-webpack-plugin')
const PurgecssPlugin = require('purgecss-webpack-plugin')

const PATHS = {
  src: path.join(__dirname, 'src')
}

module.exports = {
  entry: './src/index.js',
  output: {
    filename: 'bundle.js',
    path: path.join(__dirname, 'dist')
  },
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.css$/,
        use: ExtractTextPlugin.extract({
          fallback: 'style-loader',
          use: 'css-loader?sourceMap'
        })
      }
    ]
  },
  plugins: [
    new ExtractTextPlugin('[name].css?[hash]'),
    new PurgecssPlugin({
      paths: glob.sync(`${PATHS.src}/*`)
    })
  ]
}

Gulp

Start by installing the Gulp plugin as a dev dependency:

npm i -D gulp-purgecss

const gulp = require('gulp')
const purgecss = require('gulp-purgecss')

gulp.task('purgecss', () => {
  return gulp
    .src('src/**/*.css')
    .pipe(
      purgecss({
        content: ['src/**/*.html']
      })
    )
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build/css'))
})

Rollup

Start by installing the Rollup plugin as a dev dependency:

npm i -D rollup-plugin-purgecss

import { rollup } from 'rollup'
import purgecss from 'rollup-plugin-purgecss'

rollup({
  entry: 'main.js',
  plugins: [
    purgecss({
      content: ['index.html']
    })
  ]
})
1. If you want to use npx, npm 5.2.0+ must be installed.

