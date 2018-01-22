results matching ""

Purgecss
Purgecss is a tool to remove unused CSS. It can be used as part of your development workflow. Purgecss comes with a JavaScript API, a CLI, and plugins for popular build tools.
Here are a couple of ways to use Purgecss:
CLI
You can install the CLI in two ways. By installing Purgecss globally or using npx.
Install globally
npm i -g purgecss
You can then use it with
purgecss --css <css> --content <content> [option]
Using npx
npx1 allows you to run the CLI locally without installing the package globally.
You can install Purgecss as a dev dependency
npm i -D purgecss
You can then use it with
npx purgecss --css <css> --content <content> [option]
JavaScript API
Start by installing Purgecss as a dev dependency.
npm i -D purgecss
You can then use Purgecss inside a JavaScript file.
ES6 with import
import Purgecss from 'purgecss'
const purgeCss = new Purgecss({
content: ['**/*.html'],
css: ['**/*.css']
})
const purgecssResult = purgecss.purge()
ES5 with require
var Purgecss = require('purgecss')
var purgecss = new Purgecss({
content: ['**/*.html'],
css: ['**/*.css']
})
var purgecssResult = purgecss.purge()
Webpack
Start by installing the plugin as a dev dependency:
npm i -D purgecss-webpack-plugin
const path = require('path')
const glob = require('glob')
const ExtractTextPlugin = require('extract-text-webpack-plugin')
const PurgecssPlugin = require('purgecss-webpack-plugin')
const PATHS = {
src: path.join(__dirname, 'src')
}
module.exports = {
entry: './src/index.js',
output: {
filename: 'bundle.js',
path: path.join(__dirname, 'dist')
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
use: ExtractTextPlugin.extract({
fallback: 'style-loader',
use: 'css-loader?sourceMap'
})
}
]
},
plugins: [
new ExtractTextPlugin('[name].css?[hash]'),
new PurgecssPlugin({
paths: glob.sync(`${PATHS.src}/*`)
})
]
}
Gulp
Start by installing the Gulp plugin as a dev dependency:
npm i -D gulp-purgecss
const gulp = require('gulp')
const purgecss = require('gulp-purgecss')
gulp.task('purgecss', () => {
return gulp
.src('src/**/*.css')
.pipe(
purgecss({
content: ['src/**/*.html']
})
)
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/css'))
})
Rollup
Start by installing the Rollup plugin as a dev dependency:
npm i -D rollup-plugin-purgecss
import { rollup } from 'rollup'
import purgecss from 'rollup-plugin-purgecss'
rollup({
entry: 'main.js',
plugins: [
purgecss({
content: ['index.html']
})
]
})
1. If you want to use npx, npm 5.2.0+ must be installed. ↩